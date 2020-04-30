UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Delayed Turkey's S-400 Plans, But They Will Move Forward - Presidential Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

COVID-19 Delayed Turkey's S-400 Plans, But They Will Move Forward - Presidential Spokesman

The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in Turkey's plans regarding S-400 antiaircraft systems it bought from Russia, but the project will move forward despite American pressure, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in Turkey's plans regarding S-400 antiaircraft systems it bought from Russia, but the project will move forward despite American pressure, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"There has been a delay because of the coronavirus, but it will move forward as it was planned," Kalin said during an online event at the Atlantic council.

He did not elaborate which stage of the deal is affected by the pandemic. Turkey has received missiles from Russia, but is yet to make them operational.

The US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield, also present at the event, said that Washington made its opposition to the procurement and use of S-400 batteries clear to the Turkish leadership, but still does not have "assurances that will allow us to mitigate these concerns."

The United States has excluded Turkey from the F-35, fifth generation fighter, production and procurement project and threatens it with CAATSA sanctions.

Kalin said that Turkey remains interested in buying US-made Patriot antiaircraft missiles, but that "should come with no preconditions."

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington David United States Event From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

48 minutes ago

Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate ..

51 seconds ago

Real COVID-19 Figures in Italy Possibly 20 Times H ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan to be one of countries getting out of dea ..

55 seconds ago

France orders 10 metres between joggers, cyclists

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.