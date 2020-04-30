The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in Turkey's plans regarding S-400 antiaircraft systems it bought from Russia, but the project will move forward despite American pressure, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday

"There has been a delay because of the coronavirus, but it will move forward as it was planned," Kalin said during an online event at the Atlantic council.

He did not elaborate which stage of the deal is affected by the pandemic. Turkey has received missiles from Russia, but is yet to make them operational.

The US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield, also present at the event, said that Washington made its opposition to the procurement and use of S-400 batteries clear to the Turkish leadership, but still does not have "assurances that will allow us to mitigate these concerns."

The United States has excluded Turkey from the F-35, fifth generation fighter, production and procurement project and threatens it with CAATSA sanctions.

Kalin said that Turkey remains interested in buying US-made Patriot antiaircraft missiles, but that "should come with no preconditions."