COVID-19 Detected Among Over 650 Employees Of German's Meat Processing Plant - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:21 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases among the employees of the Tonnies meat processing plant in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has reached 657, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases among the employees of the Tonnies meat processing plant in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has reached 657, media reported on Thursday.

Previous reports said about at least 400 employees had been infected.

According to Westfalen Blatt, by Wednesday evening the results of 983 COVID-19 tests among the plant's employees were received, including 657 that came back positive. The plant is currently closed and the authorities are reportedly planning to keep shut down for 10-14 days.

On Wednesday, the media reported that 7,000 people were quarantined due to the outbreak. All schools and kindergartens in the area were closed as a precaution.

Germany has seen several new COVID-19 outbreaks occur throughout May at meat factories across the country. In particular, 109 COVID-19 cases were recently detected in a slaughterhouse of the Segeberg district in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein and 200 cases at a meat processing plant in the Coesfeld town in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Both have large groups of seasonal workers.

