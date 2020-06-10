UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Detected In Mink At 4 More Fur Farms In Netherlands - Reports

New COVID-19 cases have been detected in mink at four more fur farms in the Netherlands, where the fur industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Dutch News website reported on Wednesday

The coronavirus has so far affected 13 farms. The first cases in mink were reported in late April and two infections in humans have been linked to the fur farms. Last week, the Netherlands began exterminating tens of thousands of mink at the farms where the disease was detected.

The new COVID-19 cases have been identified in four more farms in the North Brabant and Limburg provinces, meaning that all of the animals living there will be gassed and their cages and spaces cleaned, the news outlet reported.

According to Farm Minister Carola Schouten, the infections' source is yet to be determined.

The country is said to have approximately 128 fur farms, thus being the third-largest mink pelts producer following Denmark and China.

