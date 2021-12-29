COVID-19 Detected on 89 Cruise Ships in US Waters, Sparking CDC Investigations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) COVID-19 cases have been found on 89 cruise ships that operate in US waters, prompting health authorities with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to start investigations into many of the outbreaks, according to CDC data released on Tuesday.

CDC data on the COVID-19 status of cruise ships operating or planning to operate in US waters indicate a total of 89 ships with cases of the disease, 86 of which meet the threshold for CDC investigation.

Cruise ships experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks include those operated by Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.

While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, CDC is committed to working with cruise ship operators to ensure that cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a way that reduces the risk of COVID-19 transmission among crew members, passengers, and port personnel, the CDC said.