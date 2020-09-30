COVID-19 Did Not Affect Trade Between Russian Far East, China - Presidential Envoy Trutnev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Restrictions related to the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) did not affect trade between the Russian Far East and China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev said.

Trutnev and Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua held the third meeting of the Russian-Chinese commission on cooperation and development of Russia's Far East and Baikal region and China's northeast via video conference.

"During the period of restrictions in the global economy, our cooperation did not decrease. Our leaders set the goal to double trade between the countries, to $200 billion in 2024," Trutnev said as quoted by his office.