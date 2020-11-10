UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Disproportionately Affecting Low-Income Countries Due To Equipment Deficit - IPPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

COVID-19 Disproportionately Affecting Low-Income Countries Due to Equipment Deficit - IPPR

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on low-income countries due to the unequal global access to health care workers and vital equipment, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia and co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR), told the resumed World Health Assembly on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on low-income countries due to the unequal global access to health care workers and vital equipment, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia and co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR), told the resumed World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

"Many health systems are still overwhelmed with low-income regimes disproportionately affected due to unequal access to health workers, oxygen treatment, ventilators, protective equipment. We are leaving people behind," Johnson Sirleaf said at the World Health Organization (WHO) event.

The international community must take lessons from the ongoing epidemiological crisis to ensure that the world is better prepared for any future pandemics, the former Liberian president added.

"Each pandemic is unique. And there's a lot to learn from this one. We must learn from this pandemic so that we can better respond to its next phase and better prepare for the next pandemic we will face," Johnson Sirleaf remarked.

The WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) in an attempt to ensure fair and equal access for any safe and effective vaccines against the disease.

Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday that $4.7 billion in pledges has been provided to the COVAX Facility since its launch.

Related Topics

Assembly World Liberia Alliance Event From Billion

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

31 minutes ago

Saeb Erekat, veteran Palestinian negotiator, dies ..

4 minutes ago

Italy's pollution 'persistently' breaks EU law: co ..

4 minutes ago

AIOU uploads tutors lists for matric, FA programs ..

4 minutes ago

Wheat flour bags seized in raid at flour mills for ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Petrovax Delays Production of Chinese COV ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.