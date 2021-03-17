UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Disruptions In South Asia Cause 239,000 Child, Maternal Deaths In 2020 - UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:36 PM

COVID-19 Disruptions in South Asia Cause 239,000 Child, Maternal Deaths in 2020 - UNICEF

The disruption of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent services caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures may have resulted in an additional 239,000 child and maternal deaths in South Asia in 2020, a new report by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The disruption of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent services caused by the coronavirus pandemic measures may have resulted in an additional 239,000 child and maternal deaths in South Asia in 2020, a new report by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

"According to our estimates, due to the disruption to essential SRMNCAH services and other contributory factors, an additional 228,000 child deaths, and more than 11,000 maternal deaths will have occurred in the region in 2020 alone," the report said.

The greatest increase of deaths among children under five years old is anticipated in India and Pakistan, amounting to over 213,000 fatalities, the report said. These two countries saw reductions of around 35 and 65 percent respectively in the number of children receiving the pentavalent vaccine that protects against the five major diseases.

The report said an additional 3.

5 million unintended pregnancies are likely to have occurred last year across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India.

With some 420 million children having been affected by school closures and given the cultural and social context of South Asia, it is expected that the six countries will see additional 400,000 adolescent pregnancies, as well as an increase in the number of maternal and neonatal deaths and in rates of child stunting, the report said.

The report recommended a number of measures, including the prioritization of services for pregnant women, adolescents, and young infants, protection of the supply chain and delivery of immunizations and ensuring adequate personal protective equipment supply.

The report further recommended improving coverage of quality community-based nutrition, health, and other outreach services and strengthening nutrition support programs for the most vulnerable children.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh United Nations Sri Lanka Young Nepal May Women 2020 Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court awards death sentence, RI in murder case

30 seconds ago

Niger seeks to ease dependence on Nigeria with new ..

31 seconds ago

Asad Umar reviews progress of Kamyab Jawan Program ..

34 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments in Raja ..

35 seconds ago

Final round of MG Zalmi Camp held

4 minutes ago

Businesses flourishing due to Improved Law & Order ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.