COVID-19 Disrupts Employment, Finances Of Nearly 1 In 3 Americans - Poll

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cut the income of a third of Americans either through permanent or temporary job loses or a reduction of hours of work, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cut the income of a third of Americans either through permanent or temporary job loses or a reduction of hours of work, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Looking at these events separately, 10 percent of Americans report they have been temporarily laid off from work as a result of the coronavirus, and an additional 2 percent say that the situation has caused them to permanently lose their job. More common than loss of employment are reductions in hours (15 percent) and loss of income (26 percent)," a press release explaining the poll said.

The poll also finds that these impacts have been more pronounced among those in lower income brackets.

Of the respondents whose annual household income before the pandemic was less than $36,000 annually, 14 percent report being temporarily laid off, 4 percent have been permanently let go, and 32 percent have seen a loss of income, according to poll results.

With relief packages worth nearly $3 trillion approved by Congress thus far and 26 million Americans having filed for unemployment payments in the previous five weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has already sickened nearly 1 million people in the United States resulting in nearly 55,000 deaths, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.

