COVID-19 Dynamics in Belgium Allow Authorities to Start Easing Restrictions - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The continued slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus in Belgium is allowing the authorities to begin to gradually relax isolation measures on May 4, spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center Benoit Ramacker said on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, Brussels extended the nationwide self-isolation regime until May 3.

"The numbers presented today demonstrate that there is a downward trend. This is important because we can now move on to gradually ease some of the enhanced measures starting from next Monday," Ramacker said at a press conference.

However, additional efforts are needed to maintain the current trend, as the incidence curve depends on people's further behavior, the spokesman added.

According to the response center, Belgium has recorded 647 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, as well as 134 fatalities. Though the numbers are a bit higher than those of Monday, there has been an ongoing downward trend in the mortality rate and the number of COVID-19 patients for several days in a row.

Doctors have also registered a decrease in the number of patients in hospitals. Over the past 24 hours, 123 new hospitalizations were recorded, while on Monday, 127 were reported.

So far, the number of those infected has reached 47,334, including 7,331 death from the disease.