COVID-19 Emergency Situation Declared In Yemen Amid Spike In Infection Rates - Reports

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Yemeni government has declared a state of emergency in all provinces amid a sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus cases, the Yemen news Agency (Saba) reports.

Provincial authorities have been instructed to "make a decision on partial curfews in accordance with the epidemiological situation," to close public venues and cut the working hours of markets and stores.

The elderly and those suffering from chronic health conditions will be instructed to stay home and all public events, celebrations and "unnecessary" official events will be canceled, Saba said.

On Monday, the Yemeni government announced that the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in areas under government control had surpassed 3,500 while the COVID-19 death toll was at over 770.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. The United Nations considers the situation in Yemen to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, which supports the Yemeni government, proposed a widespread UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen and said it was awaiting a response from the rebel Houthi movement.

