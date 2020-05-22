COVID-19 Epidemic in China Not Over, Massive Efforts Needed to Get Back on Track - Premier

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) COVID-19 epidemic in China is not over yet, and the country needs to double its efforts to minimize its impact, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said on Friday.

"Thanks to the hard work and self-sacrifice of the Chinese people, we have achieved great strategic results in our response to COVID-19. The epidemic is not over yet, and getting back on the route to development is very challenging. We should double our efforts to minimize impact from the virus and reach socio-economic development goals of the year," Li said, when presenting a report on the government's work.

The premier added that the coronavirus epidemic was the biggest challenge for the country's healthcare system since 1949, the year when the People's Republic of China was founded.

The ongoing pandemic began in China in late December, when the first coronavirus cases were registered in the province of Hubei. Thanks to the strict quarantine regime, China largely managed to limit the spread of the infections by March and started to ease its lockdown restrictions across the country. The lockdown in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, was lifted in early April. Sporadic clusters remain a source of concern in the northeast.

To date, China confirmed 82,971 COVID-19 cases, 78,255 recoveries and 4,634 fatalities. Over the past 24 hours, the authorities registered four new cases.