COVID-19 Epidemics Accelerating in Africa, Top 200,000 Cases - WHO

The epidemics of the COVID-19 lung disease are accelerating across Africa as the number of confirmed cases in the continent has surpasses 200,000, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The epidemics of the COVID-19 lung disease are accelerating across Africa as the number of confirmed cases in the continent has surpasses 200,000, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Thursday.

"More than 200,000 cases have been confirmed so far, with more than 5,600 deaths. The pandemic is accelerating - it took 98 days to reach 100,000 cases and only 18 days to move to 200,000 cases," the regional office said in its press release.

According to the UN health agency, only five countries - Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Sudan - account for more than 70 percent of the deaths from the infection, while 80 percent of all cases registered in the region is reported by only ten out of 54 countries.

South Africa has been hit worst and accounts for a quarter of the total number of cases confirmed in the continent.

"For now Africa still only accounts for a small fraction of cases worldwide. But the pace of the spread is quickening. Swift and early action by African countries has helped to keep numbers low but constant vigilance is needed to stop COVID-19 from overwhelming health facilities," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Africa, said as quoted in the press release.

While acknowledging significant socioeconomic impact of lockdown measures in Africa, WHO reiterated its call to African authorities to ease such restrictions in a controlled manner and to ensure sufficient testing capacities and continuity of essential health care services.