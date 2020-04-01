COVID-19 Expected to Kill Up to 200,000 in US - White House Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The US authorities forecast that the coronavirus outbreak will kill 100,000-200,000 Americans but hope the actual figure will be much lower, the White House response coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters.

"That was our real number - 100,000 to 200,000.

We think that this is the range," Birx said at a daily briefing on Tuesday. "We really believe and hope everyday that we can do a lot better than that."

She presented a chart suggesting that without mitigation the outbreak would kill 1.5-2.2 million Americans compared to 100,000-240,000 deaths under the intervention scenario.

The United States has more than 185,000 COVID-19 cases with over 3,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.