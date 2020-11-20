UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Fatality Rate Exceeds 20% In US Assisted Living Facilities - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

COVID-19 Fatality Rate Exceeds 20% in US Assisted Living Facilities - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) One in five residents in US assisted living facilities (ALF) who contract COVID-19 die from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control said in a report on Thursday.

"As of October 15, 2020, an average of one death occurred among every five ALF residents with COVID-19, compared with one death among every 40 persons in the general population with COVID-19," the report said.

Compared with nursing homes, which provide constant medical supervision, ALFs serve elderly residents who are mostly independent but require some help with daily tasks.

Although the impact of COVID-19 in nursing homes is well documented, relatively little has been reported on the coronavirus disease among staff and residents in ALF, in part due to the limited availability of data, the report said.

Based on limited data available in 39 states, 22 percent of ALFs reported one or more cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff members. Of residents who contracted the disease, 21 percent died, compared with less than 3 percent among the general population, the report added.

As of November 6, 2020, approximately 569,000-616,000 COVID-19 cases and 91,500 deaths were reported among long-term care facilities (LTCF) - a broad category that includes both nursing homes and ALFs - accounting for 6 percent of total COVID-19 cases and 39 percent of deaths, according to the report.

Related Topics

Died October November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

1 hour ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

17 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

18 minutes ago

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mon ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.