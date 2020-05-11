COVID-19 Fatality Rate Highest Among Low-Skilled Male Workers in England, Wales - ONS

Male workers in the lowest-skilled occupations have accounted for the highest rate of coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales, while the fatality rate among medical personnel was not higher than in general population, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a fresh report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Male workers in the lowest-skilled occupations have accounted for the highest rate of coronavirus-related deaths in England and Wales, while the fatality rate among medical personnel was not higher than in general population, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a fresh report on Monday.

According to the report, a total of 2,494 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in England and Wales among the working age population those aged from 20 to 64 years as of April 20, of which two-thirds, or 1,612, were among men.

"Compared with the rate among people of the same sex and age in England and Wales, men working in the lowest skilled occupations had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19, with 21.4 deaths per 100,000 males (225 deaths); men working as security guards had one of the highest rates, with 45.7 deaths per 100,000 (63 deaths)," the report read.

Among other jobs with highest fatality rates from COVID-19 were listed taxi drivers and chauffeurs (36.

4 deaths per 100,000); bus and coach drivers (26.4 deaths per 100,000); chefs (35.9 deaths per 100,000); and sales and retail assistants (19.8 deaths per 100,000).

"Healthcare workers, including those with jobs such as doctors and nurses, were not found to have higher rates of death involving COVID-19 when compared with the rate among those whose death involved COVID-19 of the same age and sex in the general population," as stated in the report.

Interestingly enough, the fatality rate was found to have significantly grown among men and women working in social care, including care workers and home carers, with rates of 23.4 deaths per 100,000 males (45 deaths) and 9.6 deaths per 100,000 females (86 deaths).

The ONS advised not to draw a correlation between occupation and death from the coronavirus based on this report at this point, because it did not consider other factors such as ethnic group and place of residence.