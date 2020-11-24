UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Fatality Rate In Russia 1.7% - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:32 PM

The fatality rate of COVID-19 in Russia stands at 1.7 percent, Health Ministry Deputy Chief Oleg Gridnev said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The fatality rate of COVID-19 in Russia stands at 1.7 percent, Health Ministry Deputy Chief Oleg Gridnev said Tuesday.

"Lethality [of COVID-19] in the Russian Federation is 1.7 percent," he said at a human rights council roundtable.

He explained that the elevated fatality figures in Russia in recent months may be related to the fact that people are avoiding seeking medical help for fear of catching the virus.

