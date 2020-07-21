COVID-19 Fatality Rate in Yemen 'Alarmingly High,' Exceeds 27% - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The fatality rate from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Yemen is alarmingly high as it has exceeded 27 percent, but the actual number of infected people may be even higher than what has been reported, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The fatality rate is alarmingly high at over 27 percent, that's five times the global average," Dujarric said. "Actual infection numbers are likely to be much higher as testing materials are in short supply."

Yemen has so far confirmed a total of 1,610 virus cases, including 445 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

At the end of June, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said Yemen's COVID-19-related fatality rate stood at 25 percent.

The United Nations, along with humanitarian partners, have scaled up the response to the pandemic and shave ent out testing kits, medical items and personal protective equipment as well as established 21 new intensive care units in COVID-19 designated hospitals, Dujarric said.

Aid agencies require $387 million in funding to support the response operations, but only $55 million has been received so far, Dujarric added.