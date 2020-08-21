COVID-19 Fears Keep Satisfaction Levels in US at 9-Year Low in July, August - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going remains at the nine-year low first recorded in July, with 13 percent saying they are optimistic about the future as the nation continues to reel from the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new Gallup Poll revealed on Friday

"In terms of the most important [issue], the pandemic continues to be the most top-of-mind for Americans," the release said.

The novel coronavirus crisis comes amid multiple challenges including a deteriorating economy, nationwide protests against police, political paralysis in Washington, DC and a rapidly approaching November 3 presidential election, the release said.

Americans' satisfaction with the way things are going has fluctuated greatly this year, which began with the economy surging, President Donald Trump's acquittal on impeachment charges and Gallup recording a satisfaction level of 45 percent - the highest since 2005, according to the release.

Since then, satisfaction dropped to its present level of 13 percent in both July and August, the lowest a 7 percent level in late 2008.

The Gallup series on Americans' satisfaction dates back to the late 1970s, the release noted.