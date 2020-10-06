UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Fears Swell Biden Lead To 12 Points In US State Of Pennsylvania - Poll

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:22 PM

Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over incumbent President Donald Trump swelled to 12 points, triple last month's margin, as more voters trust Biden's ability to manage the novel coronavirus crisis, according to a Monmouth University Poll on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead over incumbent President Donald Trump swelled to 12 points, triple last month's margin, as more voters trust Biden's ability to manage the novel coronavirus crisis, according to a Monmouth University Poll on Tuesday.

"Among all registered voters in Pennsylvania, the race for president stands at 54 percent for Biden and 42 percent for Trump. The results show a wider gap than Monmouth's poll one month ago, when Biden held a 49 percent to 45 percent lead among registered voters," a press release summarizing the poll said.

When asked about the pandemic, 52 percent of Pennsylvania voters said they trust Biden over Trump, who garnered just 32 percent support, the poll added.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of US battleground states that Trump won by a slim margin in 2016 and needs to win again to remain in the White House, analysts say.

The poll found little differentiation in vote preferences before and after the president revealed he had contracted the novel coronavirus. Half of the poll's interviews were conducted on each side of Trump's early Friday morning announcement that he had tested positive.

"If any recent event moved the needle it was more likely last week's debate than the president's COVID-19 diagnosis," Monmouth Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

Before the president's diagnosis was made public, 52 percent trusted Biden more and 34 percent trusted Trump. After the news broke, it was 52 percent for Biden and 29 percent for Trump, the release said.

