COVID-19 Found At 3 More Mink Farms In Southern Netherlands - Reports

Coronavirus has been detected in mink at three more fur farms in the Netherlands' southern North Brabant province, following two cases of mink-to-human transmission that were reported in the region earlier in May, media reported on Tuesday, citing Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Coronavirus has been detected in mink at three more fur farms in the Netherlands' southern North Brabant province, following two cases of mink-to-human transmission that were reported in the region earlier in May, media reported on Tuesday, citing Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten.

The first case was reported in mid-May at one of the two farms in the country's south that saw an outbreak of the infection. The second, similar to the first, was confirmed on Thursday. Schouten said at the time that both infections happened before the minks were found to carry the virus.

The first COVID-19 case in mink was reported in the region in April.

According to Dutch news, new infections were discovered during mandatory checks, which began after the first cases were recorded. All of the new cases are being investigated, the media added. So far, the coronavirus has been found at eight animal farms in the Netherlands.

The Dutch authorities have imposed a ban on transporting minks and visiting mink farms after reports of infections and cases of virus transmission to humans.

