COVID-19-Free Turkey To Host Video Calls With 9 Countries To Discuss Ways To Contain Virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey, which so far has not registered a single coronavirus case, would host video conferences joined by nine virus-hit countries to share information on how to deal with COVID-19 and prevent its spread, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, Iran is among the participating countries.

The calls will be organized via Skype and Zoom applications.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Health Ministry said that the number of coronavirus infection cases exceeded 2,900, with the death toll standing at 92, and 552 patients have recovered.

To date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 92,000 people, with more than 3,100 people dead and over 48,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 70 countries across the world.

