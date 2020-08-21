UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Gathers Pace In France With 40% Increase In New Cases This Week

France has seen another surge in COVID-19 cases this week, with an increase of 40 percent compared to the previous week, as the disease continues to circulate more actively since the lockdown was lifted in mid-May, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Friday

The French health authorities announced on Thursday a record high of 4,771 new coronavirus cases since the nationwide stay-at-home regime was canceled on May 11.

"You saw that the day before, some 5,000 cases of coronavirus were recorded in 24 hours. This is an increase in the number of cases by 40 percent in a week, compared to last week," Veran told reporters.

He added that the number of hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 disease has risen by 28 percent this week.

As of Friday, France has confirmed a total of 256,534 COVID-19 infections and 30,434 related fatalities.

