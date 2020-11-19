COVID-19 Global Case Tally Tops 56 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The global case tally of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 56 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The university said the number of coronavirus cases worldwide currently stood at 56,051,621, with 1,345,851 deaths.

A total of 35,969,779 people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.