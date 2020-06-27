UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Global Tally Tops 9.4Mln, Death Toll Surpasses 480,000 - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours to 9.4 million, and the death toll has topped 480,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

On Thursday, the WHO reported 167,056 new cases and 5,336 related deaths.

The fresh daily situation report estimates the number of infections confirmed in the past 24 hours at 177,012. Further 5,116 virus-related deaths were reported over the same period, taking the toll to 484,249.

The Americas lead the count with over 4.7 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.6 million.

