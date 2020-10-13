COVID-19 Growth in Russia to Persist Until Early November - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Daily growth in the number of COVID-19 patients in Russia will continue for another 20 days, through the first ten days of November, Aleksandr Gorelov, the deputy head of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology at the national consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The growth is anticipated. As we said in the spring, coronavirus is not an exception among seasonal infections. There are two incubation periods, that is 28 days, but since the growth began a few days ago, conditionally we discard eight days. Thus, we expect an increase [in the number of patients] to last for another 20 days, until about the first ten days of November," Gorelov said.

He said the situation with coronavirus in Russia will continue to stabilize until mid-November, after which a smooth and steady decline in the number of cases will begin.

Russia has registered 13,868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 yesterday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

The largest increase was recorded in Moscow, where 4,618 new positive tests were registered, up from 4,395 yesterday.