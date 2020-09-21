UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Has 'devastating' Impact On People Displaced By Conflict: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:47 PM

Covid-19 has 'devastating' impact on people displaced by conflict: report

The coronavirus pandemic is having a "devastating" impact on people displaced and affected by conflict, tipping many into hunger and homelessness, a new study by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) showed Monday

Oslo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic is having a "devastating" impact on people displaced and affected by conflict, tipping many into hunger and homelessness, a new study by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) showed Monday.

The report, titled "Downward Spiral," is based on assessments and survey in 14 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Somalia and Yemen.

According to NRC, nearly three quarters the 1,400 people surveyed said they had seen a clear deterioration in their conditions since the pandemic broke out.

For instance, 70 percent "had to cut the number of meals for their household," 77 percent had lost a job or income from work, and 73 percent said they were less likely to send their children to school due to "economic hardship." "The world's most vulnerable communities are in a dangerous downward spiral," Jan Egeland, NRC secretary general, said in a statement.

"Already forced from their homes by violence, often with limited rights to work or access to government services, the economic impact of the pandemic is pushing them to catastrophe," he continued.

Even before the pandemic, the UN was concerned about worsening hunger in the world.

According to an annual report published in July, nearly one in nine people were chronically undernourished in 2019, and things were expected to deteriorate in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The NRC survey was conducted among 1,413 displaced and conflict-affected people in 14 countries: Afghanistan, Colombia, Iraq, Kenya, Libya, Mali, Uganda and Venezuela and additional research in Somalia, DR Congo, Lebanon, Jordan, Burkina Faso and Yemen

Related Topics

Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Yemen Iraq Job Mali Burkina Faso Congo Colombia Kenya Lebanon Libya Venezuela Uganda July 2019 2020 From Government Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Another blow to India as Nepal's revised map now i ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI acknowledges army role in establishing peace ..

1 minute ago

Founder of truck maker Nikola resigns after fraud ..

1 minute ago

Egypt, Ethiopia Can Find Compromise Over GERD Proj ..

1 minute ago

Two killed in separate incidents

6 minutes ago

IGAD Asks for Russian Assistance to Build Cancer C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.