COVID-19 Has Severe Impact On Eastern Ukraine Due To Ongoing Conflict - Red Cross

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 12:00 AM

COVID-19 Has Severe Impact on Eastern Ukraine Due to Ongoing Conflict - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The continuing conflict in eastern Ukraine has aggravated negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, especially for those living close to areas where fighting is taking place, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Kiev has told Sputnik.

"The impact of Covid-19 in Ukraine has been far reaching, as in other parts of the world. However, for people living in eastern Ukraine, the pandemic and its consequences have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict. In particular, people living along the conflict are among the most vulnerable, as higher proportions of the population there are elderly, with chronic diseases, or far from their loved ones and support networks," the delegation said.

The humanitarian organization has worked to strengthen the country's health infrastructure, to vaccinate communities in the east and cooperated with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to stem the spread of the virus through sanitation measures.

"We also support the Donbas water supply companies to make sure that the population on either side of the contact lines has access to the fresh water.

Our support is substantial and covers maintenance of the system and purchase of the necessary tools and equipment as well as regular provision of cleaning reagents and chemicals," the delegation added.

Red Cross has also helped with restoration of 11 health care institutions and donated health supplies to various medical facilities.

"We donated medical items and equipment to 46 hospitals on either side of the contact line, including 140,000 surgical masks, 196 oxygen concentrators, 130 pulse oximeters, etc. We have also donated over 1,000,000 syringes, 104,00 surgical masks, around 68,000 gloves, more than 5,000 safety containers to support medical institutions on either side of the contact line address the COVID-19 related activities," the delegation explained.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered a coup.

