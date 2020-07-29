UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Herd Immunity In 10 Russia's Regions Totals 17-28% - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The heard immunity to coronavirus in 10 of Russia's 85 regions currently ranges between 17 and 28 percent, Anna Popova, the head of the country's public health watchdog, said on Wednesday.

"We continue evaluating the herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection.

We have already tested over 26,000 people and can say for sure that in 10 regions immunity ranges between 17 and 28 percent," Popova said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

