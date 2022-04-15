COVID-19 Herd Immunity in Russia Stands at 45.2% - Portal

Herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia is at 45.2%, while vaccination with the first component has been carried out more than 90 million times, stopcoronavirus.rf portal reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia is at 45.2%, while vaccination with the first component has been carried out more than 90 million times, stopcoronavirus.rf portal reported on Friday.

Vaccination against COVID-19 with the first component was performed 90,015,765 times, while 86,222,601 Russian citizens have received both components.

Last week, the level of herd immunity to the coronavirus infection in the country was 46.5%.