UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Herd Immunity Study To Be Carried Out In 3 Russian Regions In June - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:40 AM

COVID-19 Herd Immunity Study to Be Carried Out in 3 Russian Regions in June - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A study of COVID-19 herd immunity will be held in June in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, as well as the cities of Tyumen and St. Petersburg, the Russian public health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Thursday.

"A study of the herd immunity to the SARS CoV-2 virus will be carried in three pilot regions. The seroepidemiologic study is going to take place in the Khabarovsk Territory, Tyumen, and St. Petersburg in June 2020," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity Tyumen Khabarovsk St. Petersburg June 2020

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

4 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

5 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

5 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

4 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.