COVID-19 Herd Immunity Study to Be Carried Out in 3 Russian Regions in June - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) A study of COVID-19 herd immunity will be held in June in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, as well as the cities of Tyumen and St. Petersburg, the Russian public health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Thursday.

"A study of the herd immunity to the SARS CoV-2 virus will be carried in three pilot regions. The seroepidemiologic study is going to take place in the Khabarovsk Territory, Tyumen, and St. Petersburg in June 2020," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.