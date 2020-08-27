UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Hits Men Harder Due To Differences In Immune Responses - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

COVID-19 Hits Men Harder Due to Differences in Immune Responses - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Men are more likely than women to die from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) because their respective immune systems attack the virus, Yale University scientists concluded in a report to be published on Friday in the journal Nature.

"We now have clear data suggesting that the immune landscape in COVID-19 patients is considerably different between the sexes and that these differences may underlie heightened disease susceptibility in men," Yale Immunobiology Professor Akiko Iwasaki said in a Wednesday press release previewing the report. "Collectively, these data suggest we need different strategies to ensure that treatments and vaccines are equally effective for both women and men."

Around the world, men account for about 60 percent of 782,000 COVID-19-related deaths, the release said.

The report noted an earlier study by researchers in the United Kingdom that found men could face nearly twice the risk of death from the disease as women.

Yale researchers followed COVID-19 patients over time to observe how initial immune responses differ in patients who recover from the disease and those who progress to worse stages of the disease.

Difference observed included higher levels for men of several types of inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which are deployed in the initial stages of an infection as part of the body's innate immune response, as opposed to the adaptive immune response that develops later, the release said.

Sex-based differences included higher levels for men of several types of inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which the body deploys in "a first general counterattack to invading pathogens," creating inflammation as a physical barrier in affected tissue.

"In severe cases of COVID-19, an excessive buildup of cytokines, referred to as a "cytokine storm," causes fluid to build up in the lungs, depriving the body of oxygen and potentially leading to shock, tissue damage, and multiple organ failure. The earlier higher concentrations of cytokines in men make these outcomes more likely," the release said.

In contrast, the adaptive immune system consisting of antibodies and T-cells, which can recognize and eliminate specific pathogens, deploys more quickly in Women.

The finding prompted researchers to suggest exploring therapeutic interventions and vaccine strategies that elevate T-cell immune response to the virus in male patients and that dampen innate immune activation during early stages of the disease in female patients.

Related Topics

Attack Storm World Male Progress United Kingdom May Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

2 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

3 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

3 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.