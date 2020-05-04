UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate In Moscow Stable Despite Growing Cases - Response Center

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:09 PM

COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate in Moscow Stable Despite Growing Cases - Response Center

Although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases in Moscow, the hospitalization rate stays the same, meaning that the Russian capital manages to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, the local coronavirus response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases in Moscow, the hospitalization rate stays the same, meaning that the Russian capital manages to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, the local coronavirus response center said on Monday.

Moscow confirmed 5,795 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 74,401.

Almost 80 percent of COVID-19 carriers in the Russian capital are people aged below 66.

"The number of positive tests for coronavirus is increasing, while the number of hospitalizations remains at the same level. This trend suggests that Moscow has been able to reduce the risk of spreading the infection and prevent the severe consequences of the virus for the patients," the center said.

Moscow has also started to conduct more coronavirus tests, the center added.

