COVID-19 Immune Response Likely to Protect Against New Virus Strain - French Virologist

Initial studies have shown that the COVID-19 immune response has prevented infection with the new coronavirus variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Bruno Lina, a virologist and member of the French Scientific Council, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Initial studies have shown that the COVID-19 immune response has prevented infection with the new coronavirus variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Bruno Lina, a virologist and member of the French Scientific Council, has said.

The new coronavirus variant, which spreads more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any concerns for vaccines, was first identified in the UK and then in several other countries.

"Early data show that this virus behaves exactly like other viruses and the immune response of people infected with the coronavirus protects against this variant virus," Lina said, as cited by the RTL broadcaster on Monday.

He added that the vaccines against COVID-19 would also protect against the new variant, given they have proven effective after the vaccination campaign that began over the weekend in Europe with the vaccine candidate developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies.

The first case of the mutated coronavirus was confirmed in France on Saturday when a French national returning from the UK tested positive for the new strain. It has also been detected in Denmark, Canada, Belgium, the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, Lebanon and Jordan.