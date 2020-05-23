UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Immunity Found In 12% Of Over 50,000 Antibody Blood Tests Participants In Moscow

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:08 PM

Over 50,000 Moscow residents took part in coronavirus antibody blood tests so far and the coronavirus immunity was detected in 12 percent of them, the head of the Moscow Heathcare Department, Alexey Khripun, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Over 50,000 Moscow residents took part in coronavirus antibody blood tests so far and the coronavirus immunity was detected in 12 percent of them, the head of the Moscow Heathcare Department, Alexey Khripun, said on Saturday.

"Out of more than 50,000 tested Moscovites, lgG antibodies were detected in 12 percent. It means that these people are forming or have already formed the immunity to the coronavirus infection," Khripun said at a press conference.

The official noted that the results range from 11 percent in the southwest of the capital to more than 13 percent in the southeast.

