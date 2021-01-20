UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Immunity Lasts Longer In Younger Patients - Gamaleya Center

COVID-19 Immunity Lasts Longer in Younger Patients - Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Young COVID-19 patients enjoy longer immunity to the virus compared to that developed by senior people, Gamaleya research center deputy director Denis Logunov said on Wednesday.

"Antibodies live in different ways in recovered [patients]. People have concurrent diseases, age differences. In general, the younger a person is, the more and longer his immunity remains," Logunov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The scientist noted that elderly people generally had weaker immune responses, adding that immune responses of COVID-19 survivors "weaken with age.

Russia's Gamaleya research center developed Sputnik V, the world's first vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11. The vaccine shows the efficacy of 91.4 percent and is 100 percent effective against severe complications. In December, Russia's Direct Investment Fund said that Sputnik V would also be effective against the mutant strains of COVID-19.

