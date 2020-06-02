COVID-19 Impact on Defense to Be Discussed by Nordic Ministers Tuesday - Finnish Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the activities of the armed forces will be discussed on Tuesday by the defense ministers of the Nordic countries (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland) by means of a video conference, the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen and the Nordic defense ministers will meet at the initiative of Denmark, the chair of Nordefco [Nordic Defense Cooperation], to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the crisis consultation mechanism," the ministry said.

"The discussion will take place through an encrypted video and audio connection. During the discussion, information on the epidemiological situation in countries and the impact of the crisis on the activities of the armed forces will be updated," it said.

This is the second conference of the defense ministers on the issue. The previous meeting took place on March 13.