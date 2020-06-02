UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Impact On Defense To Be Discussed By Nordic Ministers Tuesday - Finnish Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:00 AM

COVID-19 Impact on Defense to Be Discussed by Nordic Ministers Tuesday - Finnish Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the activities of the armed forces will be discussed on Tuesday by the defense ministers of the Nordic countries (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland) by means of a video conference, the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen and the Nordic defense ministers will meet at the initiative of Denmark, the chair of Nordefco [Nordic Defense Cooperation], to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the crisis consultation mechanism," the ministry said.

"The discussion will take place through an encrypted video and audio connection. During the discussion, information on the epidemiological situation in countries and the impact of the crisis on the activities of the armed forces will be updated," it said.

This is the second conference of the defense ministers on the issue. The previous meeting took place on March 13.

Related Topics

Norway Iceland Sweden Finland Denmark March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

39 minutes ago

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

10 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

10 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

10 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

10 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.