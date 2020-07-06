UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Imperils AIDS Progress, UN Warns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:07 PM

COVID-19 imperils AIDS progress, UN warns

COVID-19 could cause an additional half a million AIDS deaths if treatment is disrupted long term, the United Nations said Monday in a warning that the pandemic was jeopardising years of progress against HIV

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :COVID-19 could cause an additional half a million AIDS deaths if treatment is disrupted long term, the United Nations said Monday in a warning that the pandemic was jeopardising years of progress against HIV.

At the start of a week of virtual International AIDS Conferences, the UN said the world was already way off course in its plan to end the public health threat even before COVID-19.

Although AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 60 percent since the peak of the HIV epidemic in 2004, in 2019 around 690,000 still died from the illness.

Around 1.7 million people were infected last year, and there are now close to 40 million people living with HIV worldwide.

The UN's annual report said that the 2020 target of reducing AIDS-related deaths to fewer than 500,000, and new HIV infections to under 500,000 will now be missed.

Millions of people had died in recent decades despite the existence of effective treatments, it said, calling on the world to learn lessons from the AIDS epidemic in its COVID-19 response.

"Like the HIV epidemic before it, the COVID-19 pandemic is exposing our world's fragilities -- including persistent economic and social inequalities and woefully inadequate investments in public health," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Key populations at high-risk of HIV/AIDS are being put in further danger as lockdowns and distribution of medicines leaves them "even more vulnerable than usual", the report said.

Research released Monday showed the pandemic was already impacting access to preventative medicine (PrEP) among at communities at risk.

At one Boston medical centre, a survey of more than 3,500 patients on the PrEP programme showed that lapses in picking up repeat medication had risen 278 percent in the first four months of 2020.

Year on year, the overall number of patients receiving PrEP had fallen 18 percent, the research showed.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the findings were "deeply concerning".

"We cannot let the COVID-19 pandemic undo the hard-won gains in the global response to this disease," he said.

- LBGTQ danger - Observers are watching the pandemic's progress in India closely, as that country manufactures 80 percent of the world's generic anti-retroviral medicine -- any disruption in the supply chain will endanger HIV-positive communities.

One model run in conjunction with the World Health Organization showed that if COVID-19 measures disrupted HIV treatment programmes for six months it could leave an additional 500,000 people dead.

In addition, initial data from lockdowns around the world show spikes in abuse and domestic violence.

Winnie Byanyima, UNAIDS executive director, said women and girls were especially vulnerable to sexual violence during lockdowns, and therefore at elevated risk of contracting HIV.

"We know that women who experience such violence are 1.5 times more likely to acquire HIV than women who have not experienced violence," she said.

"Successful pandemic responses must be rooted in human rights, be evidence-based, community-led and fully funded. We must learn the lesson once and for all."New research over the weekend revealed that pandemic lockdowns were having a disproportionate impact on LBGTQ people, with a quarter of HIV-positive survey respondents reporting that they now lacked access to medicine due to confinement.

Related Topics

India Dead World United Nations AIDS Died Progress Boston Women 2019 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

53 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.