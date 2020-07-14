COVID-19 Incidence in Belgium Increased by 11% From July 4-10 - Public Health Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Belgium has increased by 11 percent from July 4-10 compared to the previous week, the Belgian Sciensano, the Scientific Institute of Public Health, said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The number of new infections during the period 4-10 July increased by 11% compared to the previous week (27/06 to 03/07). The increase was mainly in the provinces of Antwerp (36 new confirmed cases), Limburg (34 new confirmed cases) and LiÃ¨ge (23 new confirmed cases)," the statement read.

According to the public health institute, the daily increment of COVID-19 cases has risen over the last two weeks at the national level with an average of 95 new infections per day. Most of them were detected in the active population ” people aged between 20 and 59 years old.

At the same time, the number of hospital admissions and coronavirus-related fatalities continue to decrease in Belgium, the statement added.

Last week, the authorities made wearing masks in shops, shopping centers, cinemas, concert halls, at conferences and in classrooms, as well as in museums and libraries, places of worship, casinos and in courthouses obligatory. Individuals who do not comply with the requirement will be fined 250 Euros ($284), while merchants can be fined 750 euros. Systematic violations will entail the closure of the institution.

So far, Belgium has confirmed about 63,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,787 fatalities.