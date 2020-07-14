UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Incidence In Belgium Increased By 11% From July 4-10 - Public Health Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

COVID-19 Incidence in Belgium Increased by 11% From July 4-10 - Public Health Institute

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Belgium has increased by 11 percent from July 4-10 compared to the previous week, the Belgian Sciensano, the Scientific Institute of Public Health, said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The number of new infections during the period 4-10 July increased by 11% compared to the previous week (27/06 to 03/07). The increase was mainly in the provinces of Antwerp (36 new confirmed cases), Limburg (34 new confirmed cases) and LiÃ¨ge (23 new confirmed cases)," the statement read.

According to the public health institute, the daily increment of COVID-19 cases has risen over the last two weeks at the national level with an average of 95 new infections per day. Most of them were detected in the active population ” people aged between 20 and 59 years old.

At the same time, the number of hospital admissions and coronavirus-related fatalities continue to decrease in Belgium, the statement added.

Last week, the authorities made wearing masks in shops, shopping centers, cinemas, concert halls, at conferences and in classrooms, as well as in museums and libraries, places of worship, casinos and in courthouses obligatory. Individuals who do not comply with the requirement will be fined 250 Euros ($284), while merchants can be fined 750 euros. Systematic violations will entail the closure of the institution.

So far, Belgium has confirmed about 63,000 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,787 fatalities.

Related Topics

Same Belgium July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

4 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

7 minutes ago

GWU, Abu Dhabi Municipality provide drinking water ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azer ..

33 minutes ago

Latin Americaâ€™s COVID-led digital shift creates ..

49 minutes ago

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.