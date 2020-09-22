COVID-19 Incidence in Russia Likely to Keep Increasing - Health Ministry Specialist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Russia will probably further grow, Vladimir Chulanov, the deputy director of a research center with the Russian Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"A new flu epidemic season, which will also make adjustments to the incidence, is yet to come, we are likely to see some further increase in incidence growth rate, but I will say it again, this is quite an expected, predictable situation," Chulanov told reporters.

According to the specialist, an increase in the incidence of the coronavirus began in late August.

In particular, a gradual increase began after the smallest number of detected cases was registered on August 26. The incidence grew by about 18 percent over the past two weeks, about 25 percent over the past month. However, this situation was expected, Chulanov added, attributing this to an increase in the number of social contacts.

So far, Russia has confirmed as many as 1,115,810 cases of the coronavirus infections, including 19,649 fatalities and 917,949 recoveries.