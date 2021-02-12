COVID-19 Increases Europeans' Trust in EU as Right Place to Tackle Pandemic- EU Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has strengthened Europeans' trust in the European Union as the right place to combat common challenges, such as COVID-19, and its effects, the European Parliament said on Friday.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened citizens' beliefs that the European Union is the right place to develop effective solutions to tackle its effects," the European Parliament said in a press release.

According to the results of a fresh survey conducted between November and December, 50 percent of Europeans expressed a positive view of the EU compared to 40 percent in the autumn of 2019. The survey also found that 66 percent of respondents were optimistic about the bloc's future.

"Furthermore, nearly three out of four respondents (72%) believe the EU Recovery Plan would allow their country's economy to recover more rapidly from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic," the press release added.

The pandemic, along with other global challenges such as climate change, also contributed to Europeans' call for fundamental reform of the EU. Sixty-three percent of respondents want the European Parliament to play a more important role in the future compared to 58 percent in the autumn of 2019.

The study also shows that only 27 percent of respondents support the current state of affairs in the bloc, while 44 percent rather support the EU but want the organization to be reformed.