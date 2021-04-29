COVID-19 Infection Rate in Moscow Exceeds Country-Wide Average - Rospotrebnadzor

The COVID-19 situation in Moscow is tense as the infection rate in the Russian capital exceeds the country-wide average, the regional department of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The COVID-19 situation in Moscow is tense as the infection rate in the Russian capital exceeds the country-wide average, the regional department of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday.

"In connection with the upcoming main religious holidays for believers, Holy Easter among the Orthodox, Eid al-Adha for Muslims, as well as long holidays from May 1 to 10, The Rospotrebnadzor's department in Moscow reminds that high risks of the spread of new coronavirus infection in Moscow remain. The epidemiological situation for the new coronavirus infection in Moscow is characterized as tense, the infection rate exceeds the national average," the watchdog said in a statement.