COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows in All Three Baltic States - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) All three Baltic countries recorded less new COVID-19 cases on Monday than in previous days, their corresponding health authorities said.

Lithuania recorded just six new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, while Estonia registered only one new case and Latvia reported none.

On Sunday, Lithuania registered nine new cases, Estonia reported eight cases and Latvia confirmed two.

Lithuania's overall case count has reached 1,720, and the death toll remained at 71. The COVID-19 lockdown in the country is set to end on June 16.

Estonia's case count is now 1,940, the biggest in the Baltic region. No deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred over the given period, keeping the death toll at 69. Estonia lifted its state of emergency, imposed in mid-March in light of the outbreak, on May 18.

Meanwhile, although Latvia did not register new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the country confirmed one coronavirus-related fatality. The country's death toll has risen to 26, and the case count remains at 1,088.