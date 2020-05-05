COVID-19 Infection Tally in Japan Exceeds 16,000 - Reports

Japan has registered 115 new coronavirus cases, and the overall COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,030 in the past 24 hours, the media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Japan has registered 115 new coronavirus cases, and the overall COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,030 in the past 24 hours, the media reported on Monday.

The data, compiled by Japan's NHK public broadcaster from official figures provided by local authorities, includes 712 infected people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, of whom 13 have died.

The coronavirus-related death toll has risen to a total of 579, while 313 patients are in serious condition. At the same time, the number of recoveries reached 5,238.