MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) COVID-19 infections existed outside China's Huanan seafood market back in December 2019, although it served as focus for virus transmission, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"While some of the early cases had an association with the Huanan seafood market, others were associated with other markets, and other cases had no markets association at all.

It is likely that the Huanan seafood market acted as a focus for transmission of the virus, but there are also transmissions appearing to have the occurrence elsewhere in Wuhan at the same time. This is our basic judgment, it is not possible on the basis of the current information to determine how SARS-CoV-2 was introduced into the Huanan market," Liang said at a press conference of the World Health Organization's team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19.