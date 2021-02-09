UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Infections Existed Outside Wuhan's Huanan Market In December 2019 - Expert

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

COVID-19 Infections Existed Outside Wuhan's Huanan Market in December 2019 - Expert

COVID-19 infections existed outside China's Huanan seafood market back in December 2019, although it served as focus for virus transmission, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) COVID-19 infections existed outside China's Huanan seafood market back in December 2019, although it served as focus for virus transmission, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"While some of the early cases had an association with the Huanan seafood market, others were associated with other markets, and other cases had no markets association at all.

It is likely that the Huanan seafood market acted as a focus for transmission of the virus, but there are also transmissions appearing to have the occurrence elsewhere in Wuhan at the same time. This is our basic judgment, it is not possible on the basis of the current information to determine how SARS-CoV-2 was introduced into the Huanan market," Liang said at a press conference of the World Health Organization's team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Same December 2019 Market All From

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Navalny Allies' Flashmob Plan: Breaking ..

2 minutes ago

Equatorial Guinea imposes curfew as virus rebounds ..

2 minutes ago

China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhsta ..

2 minutes ago

Desperate search for survivors after India glacier ..

2 minutes ago

WHO mission to China says Covid's animal source no ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad police revamp patrolling plan to curb st ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.