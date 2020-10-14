UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Infections Hit New Record In Croatia - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

COVID-19 Infections Hit New Record in Croatia - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infection cases has reached maximum level since the beginning of the pandemic, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday and urged the citizens to observe precautionary measures.

"Today is a day when the number of infections has reached its maximum since the pandemic started, and the global number of confirmed infections have surpassed 38 million, that is, 2 million higher than a week ago. That is why I call on everyone to keep distance, wash hands and wear masks to secure yourself and your relatives," Plenkovic said.

According to the Croatian national COVID-19 crisis management team, 748 more infected people have been detected in the last 24 hours, and the current total number of infections reached 3,210. Up to 441 COVID-19 patients are receiving hospital treatment, including 27 who are placed on ventilators.

The World Health Organization's office in Belgrade told Sputnik in September that the rise in COVID-19 infections in the Balkans and the whole Europe, is caused by the violation of precaution measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe Belgrade September Million

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

38 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

55 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

1 hour ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.