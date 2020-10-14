COVID-19 Infections Hit New Record in Croatia - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The number of COVID-19 infection cases has reached maximum level since the beginning of the pandemic, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday and urged the citizens to observe precautionary measures.

"Today is a day when the number of infections has reached its maximum since the pandemic started, and the global number of confirmed infections have surpassed 38 million, that is, 2 million higher than a week ago. That is why I call on everyone to keep distance, wash hands and wear masks to secure yourself and your relatives," Plenkovic said.

According to the Croatian national COVID-19 crisis management team, 748 more infected people have been detected in the last 24 hours, and the current total number of infections reached 3,210. Up to 441 COVID-19 patients are receiving hospital treatment, including 27 who are placed on ventilators.

The World Health Organization's office in Belgrade told Sputnik in September that the rise in COVID-19 infections in the Balkans and the whole Europe, is caused by the violation of precaution measures.