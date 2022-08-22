COVID-19 Infections in Russia Rise 38.4% Within a Week - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Russia increased by 38.4% and hospitalizations rose 22.3% in one week, the national coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"The incidence rate of the novel coronavirus infection in the past week amounted to 165.7 per 100,000 population and increased by 38.4% compared to the previous week.

The increase in the incidence rate was recorded in 85 regions of the Russian Federation, including the rise above the national average in 23 regions," the center said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, 33,061 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Russia, 1,704 people were hospitalized, and 57 died. Another 22,281 people recovered from the disease, up 0.2% compared to the previous day, the center said.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate rose in 29 regions of Russia, decreased in 47, and remained unchanged in nine.