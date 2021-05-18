UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Infections Slow In Turkey After Full Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

The number of coronavirus infections in Turkey has dropped by 72% after the 17-day full lockdown which started on April 29 and ended on early Monday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) The number of coronavirus infections in Turkey has dropped by 72% after the 17-day full lockdown which started on April 29 and ended on early Monday.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from the Health Ministry's official statements, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was at 37,674 on April 29.

The number of cases was at 30,000s during April and fell under 20,000 on May 8.

On the last day of the full lockdown, on Sunday, Turkey reported 10,512 cases.

And on Monday, the ministry reported 10,174 new cases.

The positivity rate also fell significantly during the lockdown.

On April 29, the positivity rate was at 13.55%, which fell to 7.89 % on May 8. It was reported 5.20 % on May 16, the lowest since February.

With the decrease in the number of cases, the number of daily deaths and seriously ill patients also declined.

The daily number of deaths fell from over 330 to 220.

Turkey also administrated 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines during the full lockdown.

