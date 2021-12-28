COVID-19 Infections to Peak in Spain Early January Amid Omicron Spread - Epidemiologist

UrduPoint.com

The highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Spain could be reached in early January as the novel coronavirus variant Omicron rapidly spreads across Europe, epidemiologist and scientist at the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of Valencia Region, Salvador Peiro, said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Spain could be reached in early January as the novel coronavirus variant Omicron rapidly spreads across Europe, epidemiologist and scientist at the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of Valencia Region, Salvador Peiro, said on Tuesday.

Spain is currently undergoing the sixth COVID-19 surge with around 70,000 cases and 50 deaths registered daily during the past week. Despite a high vaccination rate, with over 80% of the population fully vaccinated, disease burden continues to rise.

"(The sixth COVID-19 surge will peak) approximately within the first or second week of January... We are all astonished by the speed of Omicron transmission. The infections rate will reach numbers we have never seen before," Peiro said on the air of Spanish radio station RTVE.

According to the expert, the increasing prevalence of coronavirus could mean significant social disruption due to rising number of infections among firefighters, train operators and bus drivers.

"It's going to be a very challenging situation," he added.

The COVID-19 surge in Spain was brought on by an extensive spread of the Omicron variant, which as of Monday accounted for 44.18% of all new cases in the country. Vaccination is believed to prevent the development of severe disease - nonetheless, its effectiveness in protecting one from acquiring COVID-19 has been reduced to six months.

On Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures to curb the spread, including administration of a booster dose to those vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna in six months after complete vaccination, and mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors.

