Covid-19 Inquiry Told Brexit Hit UK's Pandemic Preparations

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Covid-19 inquiry told Brexit hit UK's pandemic preparations

The UK government's focus on Brexit seriously hampered pandemic planning, an inquiry examining the country's handling of the Covid-19 health emergency was told on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The UK government's focus on Brexit seriously hampered pandemic planning, an inquiry examining the country's handling of the Covid-19 health emergency was told on Tuesday.

Hugo Keith, lead lawyer to the Covid-19 inquiry, which is holding its first public session, said the country's departure from the European Union had "required an enormous amount of planning and preparation".

"It is clear that such planning, from 2018 onwards, crowded out and prevented some or perhaps a majority of the improvements that central government itself understood were required to be made to resilience planning and preparedness." Keith suggested that contingency planning for any "no-deal" Brexit -- leaving the EU without a trade and cooperation agreement with Brussels -- may have hampered resources and capacity.

The UK suffered one of the worst Covid-19 death tolls in Europe with more than 128,500 fatalities recorded by mid-July 2021.

The government faced criticism for not taking the threat seriously enough in the early stages of the outbreak, and of not having enough protective equipment for frontline medical staff.

The current toll of deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate stands at just over 227,000, according to the latest government figures.

Chaired by retired senior judge Heather Hallett, the first phase of the inquiry is focusing on the UK's resilience and preparedness.

Relatives of people who died have already condemned the inquiry for failing to include them.

Members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign lined up outside the inquiry in central London holding pictures of their loved ones.

"We are people that will be able to put reality to the theory that Hallett is testing, that has got to happen, otherwise it's just a farce," added Saleyha Ahsan, a doctor whose father Ahsan-ul-Haq Chaudry died.

