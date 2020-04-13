UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Is 10 Times More Deadly Than Swine Flu: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling for control measures to be lifted "slowly".

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, also called H1N1, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, calling for control measures to be lifted "slowly".

"We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva.

